Margaret A. “Peggy” Barnett, 78, of East Hickory, PA, went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2020, peacefully at her home.

Peggy was born on May 5, 1942, to the late Ralph and Margaret Roberts on the family farm in Fertigs, PA. Peggy was married in Fertigs on August 3, 1963, to Frank A. Barnett and were married for 44 years until his passing in 2007. She will be reunited with her late husband in Heaven as well as her two brothers, Ralph Roberts and George Roberts, and her sister, Mary Rudolph.

During Peggy’s life, she worked at the West Forest School, Forest County Visiting Nurses, Forest County Conservation District and Planning Commission, and she remained active in Frank’s Auto and Sons in East Hickory, up until her death.

Peggy was heavily involved in the Endeavor Presbyterian Church, where she held numerous internal positions. Peggy was also a member of the Red Hats Society and the Order of the Eastern Star. She passionately served as the Director of her late husband’s memorial museum, Frank’s Hammer Shed Museum. She also enjoyed visiting and chatting with family and members of the community.

Peggy is survived by two sons, Steve Barnett and wife Ann of East Hickory, and Saul Barnett; a daughter, Marcy Galloway of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Steven, Marissa, Chase, Trentin, and Sarah; two sisters, Sue Buck of Pleasantville and Penny of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews; and her loving pet, Bailey.

Any memorial contributions may be made to the Endeavor Presbyterian Church PO Box 212 Endeavor, PA 16322 or AseraCare Hospice 12664 Route 19 South, Unit 1(A), Waterford, PA 16441. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Peggy’s dear friend and personal Health Aide, Autumn Bupp.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no public funeral will be held and a memorial service will take place on a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

