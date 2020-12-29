Margaret E. “Mickey” Senard, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, at her home of natural causes.

She was born on May 27, 1931 in Clarion; daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Gladys L. Corle Ganoe.

Margaret graduated from the Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 1949.

She married William R. Senard on September 1, 1952, who preceded her in death on August 5, 1997.

Mickey was a loving and devoted housewife.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, where she was very active.

Mickey was a Lector at the church and was a housekeeper for Monsignor Ricardo. She was on the Christmas decorating committee and also took care of the gardening in the church. Mickey was also a member of the Contemplation group. She was a volunteer for church dinners and her and her husband volunteered for the school athletic events.

She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, walking, and working on crossword puzzles and puzzles, but most importantly, she enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and going to all their events.

Mickey is survived by her children, Stephen M. Senard and his wife, Deb, of Maumee, OH, Catherine L. Zerbe and her husband, Jim, of Kossuth, Patricia A. Craig of Clarion, Marcia L. Senard and her companion, Bob Henry, of Indiana, PA, and Robert M. Senard and his wife, Stacie, of Brookville; eleven grandchildren, Megan, Dannielle, Brad, Chris, Todd, Dustin, Derek, Brittany, Courtney, Marissa, and Mason; and thirteen great grandchildren, Lily, Alex, Will, Avery, Abby, Elliott, Lydia, Lincoln, Hudson, Delaney, Jackson, Michael, and Anthony.

She is also survived by her brother, Tom Ganoe of Clarion and two sisters, Hazel Gibson of West Virginia and Jean Dunmyre of Clarion.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Richard Senard and David Senard; a daughter-in-law, Janet E. Senard; and her sister, Eileen Zacherl.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion. A Christian Wake Service will proceed the visitation hours.

Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

