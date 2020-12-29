Mary Lou Haney, 94, of Brookville, died on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Born February 10, 1926, in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Butson Mitchell.

On July 11, 1947, she married the love of her life, James L. Haney. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Mary Lou was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville where she was active in Methodist Women. For many years, she was one of the women who worked tirelessly in the church kitchen. They were fondly known as the “basement ladies” who shopped, cooked, served, and cleaned for every meal offered by the church.

She, along with Jim, were also long-time members of the Pinecreek Fire Hall. She was also a member of Eastern Star and helped cook and serve meals at the Masonic Lodge #276, where her husband was a member.

Mary Lou was known for her kind heart and wonderful sense of humor, which she held onto throughout her life. She and Jim were in several card clubs for over 50 years and they enjoyed the lifelong friendships that evolved from these clubs and lunches.

She was a 1943 graduate of Reynoldsville High School. She looked forward to attending the yearly class reunions, which she attended faithfully until 2018, her 75th year!

Mary Lou worked at Sylvania in Brookville for several years and kept in touch with many co-workers. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include three children, Linda (Mike) Smith of Brookville, Jim (Donna) Haney of Brookville, and Judy (Bill) Poad of Maumee, OH. Other survivors include 5 grandchildren, Michael Heriger, Matt Haines (Susan), Shannon Czerniawski (Joe), Lisa Tibbs (Jonathan), and Travis Haney (Michelle); along with 11 great grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her sisters, Maxine, Ethel, Bessie, Ruthie, Marjorie, and Mona; and by one brother, Robert.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no public visitation.

A private service will be held at the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, with Reverend J. Ray Baker officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.

Memorial donations can be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

