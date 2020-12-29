Matthew Michael Dickinson, 43, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early on Christmas morning, December 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Erie on September 6, 1977, he was the son of Diane (Gammello) Dickinson Smith of Brenham, Texas, and John Matthew Dickinson of Rouseville.

Matthew graduated from Oil City High School with the class of 1996. He had a love of sports and played football throughout his school days. He took great enjoyment in fostering this love in his nephew, Dylan Socha-Kachik, and his children, Logan and Morgan. Attending every game, he took great pride in Oil City’s District 10 championships, as well as their run at the state title over the past three years.

He married the love of his life, Stephanie Lynn (Socha) on December 6, 2013; and since being together, they have been lifelong partners for 21 years. Family came first to Matthew, and when his sister-in-law passed, he and Stephanie were happy to help Grandma Lois in forming a new family unit for his nephew, Dylan. They were also blessed with two children of their own, Logan Matthew and Morgan Lynn, to make their family complete.

Matt had a passion for hot sauces and salsa—the hotter the better… and enjoyed growing a hot pepper and tomato garden each summer to supply the ingredients. He enjoyed hunting, and on the first day of buck season, he was always in the woods. His family usually looked forward to a deer bologna feast. He also enjoyed going fishing with his family.

He began his service career at Busy Beaver in Cranberry, remaining there until their closure. To this day, he often wore his red Busy Beaver tee-shirts at home as casual wear. Matthew was a proud eleven-year member of the Bears Furniture and Mattress Company staff, and he was well known throughout the local communities of Oil City, Franklin, Meadville, Greenville, and Ohio for his deliveries and exceptional service. He served as the service and warehouse manager, but he touched every part of the store’s operations. His work team at Bears was like his second family.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Stephanie and their children, Logan and Morgan; his nephew, Dylan Socha-Kachik; his mother, Diane (Gammello) Smith; his father, John Dickinson and his wife Jeanne; his step-father, Tim Smith; mother-in-law, Lois Socha; grandmother, Nola Dickinson; his sister, Katie Moehlman and her husband Daniel; sister-in-law, Jessica Socha Tengstrand and her husband Eric; uncle Dr. Mark Gammello (Lillian); aunt Janice Dickinson; uncle Michael Dickinson (Penny); uncle James Dickinson (Barbara); and his special cousins, Carolyn and Tim Schill and Amanda and Zach Brown. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and siblings.

Matthew was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Christine Socha and her significant other, Thomas Kachik II; his paternal grandfather, John Raymond Dickinson; his maternal grandparents, Fred and Mabel Gammello; his great-grandmother, Rose Dixon; and his aunt, Darla Dickinson.

A visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township on Wednesday (Dec. 30) from 4 – 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear a facemask and adhere to social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday (Dec. 31) at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 35 Pearl Ave. in Oil City, with Father John Miller as celebrant.

Memorial contributions to assist the family with final expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346. To express online condolences to Matthew’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

