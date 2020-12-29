Miracle on Grant Street: Community Fulfills Woman’s Christmas Wish List

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Back in the summer, City Grub Deli owner Chasity Zahner saw a neighbor swinging on her front porch. A Slush Puppy later, Zahner found herself playing the role of Santa Claus.

“I was just fixing my flowers, and Kelly was swinging on her porch,” Zahner said. “I have a Slush Puppy machine, so I took her a Slush Puppy and we became BFFs!”

Kelly Clark is intellectually disabled. Zahner said she saw Kelly swinging on the porch for hours a day and decided it was time to make a connection.

“Her mom’s the best woman,” Zahner said. “She says I’m the big sister Kelly never had.”

Kelly started coming over to City Grub to help out. After a while, Kelly became a regular face at City Grub. She even decorated the Christmas tree.

“People know her here at City Grub and in Franklin,” Zahner said. “She loves coming over here. I dig her.”

When Kelly decorated the Christmas tree, she made a comment to Zahner about Santa Claus coming to visit. Zahner was surprised to find a believer, so she came up with a plan to keep the magic going.

“It kind of just popped in my head,” Zahner said. “She told me that one day Santa was coming to see her. I had no idea she still believed. I was excited to see her excitement.”

Zahner knew her community was involved and helpful, but she hesitated going to social media. Since City Grub is very active on social media, and its Facebook page has many followers, Zahner decided it was the right thing to do and posted a video from Kelly to Santa on Facebook.

“I was nervous putting this on Facebook because didn’t want to look like I was begging,” she said. “It took off! People were leaving presents outside after hours. Other businesses sent presents – for example, Liberty Street Ale House sent gifts through Amazon.”

The response was overwhelming both to Zahner and the surprised Kelly. Kelly had marked her Christmas party on the City Grub calendar, and although it was just Zahner, her husband Todd, and Kelly’s parents, it was a big deal.

“She was so excited for the party,” Zahner said. “She didn’t look at the presents right away. But, it was stimulus overload for her, she only got through a quarter of the presents at the party and had to take the rest home to open later.”

While Zahner was the catalyst for the event, she refuses to take credit. Instead, Kelly’s party is another reason Zahner is thankful to be in Franklin.

“It wasn’t me, the community did it,” she said. “It’s a true community spirit.”

City Grub is on Grant Street in Franklin. Learn more about the business by visiting its Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.