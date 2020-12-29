 

Richard A. Sarver

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

sarverRichard A. Sarver, 74, of Tidioute passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Born November 10, 1946, in Santa Monica, California, he was the son of the late Wilbert C. and Mary Castaldo Sarver. He was married to Carol Schrecengost Sarver for 13 years.

Richard served in the United States Navy from 1966-1967. He was an active member of the Tionesta Church of God. He was retired from the Pennsylvania Game Commission where he served as a Deputy Conservation Officer for 45 years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. His most cherished moments were spent with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Carol; two sons, Scott (Lisa) Sarver of Florida, Clint (Kelly) Sarver of Prospect; daughter, Shannon (David) Lutz of New Castle; eight grandchildren, Christian, Dillon, Logan, Jenica, Cody, Montana, and Hailey Sarver, and Adrielle Lutz; one great grandson, Brooks Sarver; and his beloved dog, Marley.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Private Funeral Services will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home, 200 Fountain Avenue, Ellwood City, on Tuesday December 29, 2020.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania. PO Box 192 Hummelstown PA, 17036.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.


