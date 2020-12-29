Say What?!: 120-Year-Old Chocolate Found in Australian Poet’s Papers

AUSTRALIA – Staff members at the National Library of Australia said they were stunned when they found a 120-year-old box of chocolate hidden in papers of the late poet and journalist A.B. “Banjo” Paterson.

They were was going through the recently acquired papers of the Australian poet when they stumbled on the souvenir tin filled with chocolate. The chocolate still was in its straw packaging and silver foil wrapping.

