Timothy Norman Deeter, Sr., 66, a well-known resident of 30 Front Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 AM Monday, December 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 10, 1954, in Franklin, a beloved son of Monica Eiseman Deeter and the late, Norman St. Clair Deeter, Jr.

He was a 1973 graduate of Oil City High School and had graduated from Vo-Tech, where he learned auto body repair.

Tim had worked for a number of years, until his retirement in 2019, in the maintenance department of Sugarcreek Borough.

He was a longtime former member of both The Eagles and Pulaski Club of Oil City.

He was of the Catholic faith.

In his spare time, Tim enjoyed going to flea markets, where he would always pick up items for his family and friends. Through the years, he enjoyed making model cars, refurbishing Schwinn bicycles, and older cars (especially his ’54 Chevy), and Harley Davidson motorcycles (of which, he owned two).

He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, most especially his grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. Tim absolutely cherished children, and holding babies! He took great pride and looked forward to maintaining, in pristine condition, the Rocky Grove playground for area children as part of his Sugarcreek Borough duties. He spent many an hour putting together U.S. quarter collections for his grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was married June 7, 1986, to the former Betty Jo Hoffman, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of thirty-four years, he is survived by his children: Tonya S. Hicks of Cooperstown; Teresa A. O’Dell of Franklin; Timothy Norman Deeter, Jr. also of Franklin; and Billie Jo Deeter of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren: Stephen Viele (a grandson he always thought of as a son); Coleman O’Dell; Dominic Hicks; Madison O’Dell; Kelsey Deeter; Gage Ritchey; and Nichalos, and Skylynn both children whom he also considered his grandchildren; along with his great-granddaughter, Mollie Viele.

Also surviving is his mother, Monica Eiseman Summerville of Karns City; two brothers: David Deeter and wife, Sue of Cortland, Ohio; and Richard “Rick” Deeter and wife, Shirley also of Ohio; a sister, Rita Deeter Goodman and her longtime companion, Richard Webb of Oil City.

Also surviving are his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: John Hoffman, Jr. and wife, June Lynn of Franklin; Terry Hoffman and wife, Cindy of Stoneboro; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Penny Rodgers and husband, Jim of Rocky Grove; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Anthony Deeter; a brother, Victor Deeter; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Beverly Hoffman; three sisters-in-law: Melinda F. Heath, Tammy L. Shook and Lola M. Hoffman; and by his brother-in-law, Terry Goodman, Sr.

Due to present restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation shall be private.

Family and friends are invited to graveside funeral services Wednesday at 2 PM in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

