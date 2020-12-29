Two Local Individuals Jailed on Warrants Following Incident at Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police arrested two individuals on warrants following an incident at Walmart.

Police say this incident occurred around 2:58 p.m. on December 26 as 31-year-old Brandon Trumbull, of Clarion, was shining a laser beam into the security camera at Walmart located at 63 Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Upon an investigation, it was discovered that Trumbull has multiple warrants.

In addition, an associate of Trumbull’s, 33-year-old Marquita Wagner, of New Bethlehem, was located in the store and was discovered to have multiple warrants, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Both individuals were placed in the Clarion County Jail and will face additional charges.

