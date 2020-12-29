Curtis Dwight Kiehl, Sr., age 62, of Hawthorn, passed on from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday December 27, 2020, following a sudden illness.

Born September 17, 1958, in Clarion, he was the son of Junior Dwight Kiehl and Shirley Jean Galbraith Kiehl.

Curt graduated in 1976 from Redbank Valley High School and was employed by Kronospan in Shippenville as an equipment operator.

He was a devoted husband of 42 years to the former Rhonda Lynn Matthews, whom he married on June 17, 1978.

Curt was a loving father, grandfather, and soon-to-be great grandfather. His children and grandchildren were his world. He was so excited when he learned he was to be a great-grandfather to a little girl in April.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; his children: Jessica Snyder and her husband, Beau, of Mayport; Curtis Kiehl, Jr. and his wife, Briana, of New Bethlehem, and Chelsea Sherman and her husband, Darl Shane, of Fairmount City.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Caleb Snyder and his wife, Maleena, of Lakenheath, England; Bailey Snyder, Rylynn and Reese Kiehl, Gabriel and Paxton Sherman, and his awaited great-granddaughter Snyder.

Curt was the brother of Crystal (Tim) Rearick of Fairmount City and son-in-law to Jane Matthews of Brookville

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Curt was well known and appreciated by all of his family and friends for his willingness to lend a helping hand or whatever he had.

He loved to hunt and fish with his children and grandchildren. And he and his wife grew a massive garden every year that they graciously shared with family and friends.

Curt was a lifetime member of the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief for many years, as well as various other leadership positions in his 44 years of service. His son, Curt, Jr. is following in his footsteps as chief of the HVFD.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, private services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem. Pastor David Nagle will officiate over the services.

The Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department will have last call for fireman Kiehl following the service.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Curtis D. Kiehl, Sr. to the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 125, Hawthorn, PA 16230

Online condolences may be sent to Curt’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

