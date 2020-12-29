Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Mobile Home Service Person

Commodore Homes of PA

Commodore Homes of PA Is seeking a Mobile Home Service Person.

This position requires a “jack-of-all-trades”. Siding, roofing, flooring, linoleum, carpet, plumbing, door and window installation and some electrical.

If you have related experience, we would like to talk to you!

We will pay for great work!

Overtime – no problem!

Fully stocked Service Van – Provided!

Meal allowance!

Paid to travel!

Paid Holidays and Vacation!

Email rbraun@commodorehomes.com for a confidential interview.

Or call 814-226-9210 and ask for Rick in Customer Service.

Commodore Homes is an EOE. Details of wages and benefits to be discussed with successful applicant.

Not responsible for typographical errors.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

CDFC Coordinator

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

There is a Clarion Drug Free Coalition Coordinator position now open at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Full time position

Salary $41,378

This position is the Community Coordinator for the Drug Free Communities Grant (DFCC) in Clarion County.

Responsibilities include:

Assisting Project Director in coordination and facilitation of the DFCC

Providing staff support to the Project Director as well as the DFC Coalition and Project committees

Providing prevention services through community events and meetings

Coordinating meetings and activities with local school clubs

Organizing substance abuse prevention activities with youth and adults

Organizing local prescription drug take back events

Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

Evening and weekend work is required based on scheduled events

Some travel is involved, which can be daily or possible overnight depending on scheduled trainings and events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services along with one year of prevention work.

Applicant must have community engagement skills, ability to work independently, organized, event planning, and public speaking capabilities.

Benefits include:

Medical

Vision

Dental

401k

PTO

Health Savings Account

(waiting period may apply)

To apply, please send a resume with three references to jnorthey@aicdac.org.

Full-Time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Storeroom Attendant

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Storeroom Attendant at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

Performs regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participates in maintaining storerooms, basic purchase order processes and inventory control procedures.

Analyzes and evaluates new products, costing, and supplies.

Takes and maintains inventories of supplies, filling supply orders when needed.

Delivers supplies and checks invoices and packing slips against physical inventory.

Maintains accurate records.

Calls vendors to place orders as needed.

Works and communicates with internal customers to meet their needs in a courteous and professional manner.

Packages and crates outgoing orders and mail to minimize damage/loss through UPS,Fed-X or Postal services.

Conducts regular physical inventories and cycle counts.

Enters data into SAP system for accurate inventory counts and control processes.

Assists with the receiving and inspecting of supplies and other merchandise – not items that require engineering/drawing approval.

Operates computer keyboard, telephone and other office equipment as required in the performance of duties.

Lifts cartons and packages up to 50 pounds infrequently.

Recommends and initiates projects that will improve the way we do business with our vendors and inside customers.

Answers incoming phone lines (hours very by facility). Assist in incoming traffic when HR is not available for potential applicants and/or uniform tracking (varies by facility).

Monitors the facility gate controls and the security camera /recording machine on a 24-hour basis. (Additional duties required by facilities – example tape exchange)

Using company vehicles, drives back and forth from facility to facility for transferring items as well as driving to vendors for pick up or drop off of supplies/equipment. (varies by facility)

Works with HR to ensure employee purchases are accounted for properly.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED. Previous experience in shipping/receiving/storeroom helpful.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Previous experience or working knowledge in inventory and receiving a plus.

Superior skills in MS Office, and SAP.

Highly motivated individual with the desire to succeed through self-discipline and personal initiative. Must be proactive, personable, flexible, and eager to enhance knowledge and skills.

Must have ability to think and communicate ideas logically.

Ability to apply mathematical concepts to inventory and cost reduction projects.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Must be able to work independently, as well as in team environment.

Please apply at webcotube.com

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Controls Technician

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Controls Technician at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The qualified individual will perform new installations, programing, and upgrades to equipment used in the manufacturing of carbon tubing and other equipment used in the process. This position will be required to assist maintenance technicians with troubleshooting and provide on-call coverage on a rotating basis when necessary. Work performed includes automation, electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with the installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating & air conditioning, plumbing, air compressors, pumps, conveyors, and motors.

Required to inspect, move, and install new or existing equipment or machinery.

Works on major projects such as complete equipment and machinery rebuilds, design alterations or modification of existing equipment or machinery.

Communicates with production operators to obtain information on nature of equipment failure in order to trouble shoot problems, and examine machinery or mechanical equipment to identify reason for malfunction.

Communicates with production on changes to be made to develop proper functionality of the operator interface on the equipment.

Utilizes electrical meters to identify voltages, wires, and while troubleshooting.

Utilizes hand tools to access, install, or remove components to modify equipment.

Lays out, assembles, installs, tests, repairs and adjusts electrical fixtures, apparatus, equipment, machinery, and wiring. Examples of equipment include, but are not limited to, motors, welding equipment, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, transformers, programmable logic controls.

Installs, repairs, and calibrates electrical and electronic recording devices, and regulating control instruments.

Measures, cuts, threads, bends and installs electrical conduit. Pulls wiring through conduit. Splices wires. Connects wiring to fixtures and power equipment. Installs grounding leads. Installs and monitors performance of installed electrical equipment for hazards, adjustments or replacement.

Control Technician will work closely with the Maintenance Department when installing, reconfiguring, or removing equipment or machinery.

Responsible for the development of initial training on new programing, operator interface, or machine operation to the maintenance department and production SBMs.

May be required to “fill-in” for other positions when there is a need.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Must be self-motivated to take initiative after receiving assignments.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. regular attendance at work and punctuality are essential job functions.

Education: High school education or equivalent is required, Associates degree is preferred.

Experience: Previous experience in Maintenance Technician or Control Technician type work in a manufacturing facility preferred.

Skills: Must be proficient with basic computer skills and able to work with a variety of programing languages including ladder logic, structured text, and function block.

Please apply at webcotube.com

The YMCA is hiring a part-time person to fill the position of Snow Maintenance – Grounds. Hours will not exceed 28 per week, but will vary depending on weather conditions.

Responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve its membership.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Care for equipment is a priority. Make sure shed is locked up when done with work. Plowing of parking lots and sidewalks – spreading salt. Operating a snow blower. Shoveling snow, clearing parking lots. Operating hand-push salt spreader as well. Any other duties related to preparing the YMCA exteriors to serve the public during the winter months. Must be available early mornings before 5 am, and on-call as needed to plow during mid-morning, afternoons & evenings as necessitated by snow fall/ice accumulation. Also available weekends to plow & clear sidewalks. Carrying and loading 50-lb salt bags. Must be able to pay attention to weather reports, predict when heavy snow & ice will hit – and make good judgements about when to clear the parking lots. Other duties assigned by supervisor.

KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS REQUIRED:

Previous experience using a truck for snow plowing properties or personal use. Ability to quickly learn how to operate snow plow truck, salt spreader, & operate manual transmission. Knowledge of how to hook up a plow/salt-spreader to a truck. Engage/disengage. Physical skills, ability to operate a salt spreader, walk-behind, shovel snow, etc. High School Diploma. Exterior (outdoors) work experience is a plus. Basic automotive knowledge is desired. Driver’s License.

Applications will be accepted through December 16. Printable applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Apply in-person or to Henry Sherman, Property Manager at maintenance@clarionymca.net.

Class A CDL Truck Drivers/ Laborers/ Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Laborers

Operators

Applicant requirements:

Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health & Life Insurance plans

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

Acute RN

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services with the highest retention rate in the industry is accepting applications for an Acute RN in Clarion PA.

We are seeking a qualified RN to provide hemodialysis for local hospital’s acute program with call required. The position is a full time opportunity (30-39 hr/wk), offering all available benefits.

Qualifications:

Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing

Current PA state license and CPR certification required

A minimum of 18 months of nursing experience with at least 6 of those months in hemodialysis

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health benefits, free life insurance and no charge disability benefits (long and short term) as well as generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or email resume to:

Jodi Hannold, RN

Clinic Manager

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

Fax: 978-232-4054

DFWP/EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence

www.americanrena.com

Hiring Nursing and Allied Health Students

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital is looking to hire Nursing and Allied Health Students.

Join their team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

They are seeking compassionate and caring students for patient care, screening and testing locations.

Interested individuals can apply online at www.clarionhospital.org, via email at brook.divins@butlerhealthsystem.org, or by calling Brooke Divins at 814-226-2630.

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Beverage-Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly.

The starting pay rate is $11.08 with regular progression. Benefits are available the first month after hire and vacation and holiday pay after a 90-day, probationary period! Beverage-Air® is accepting applications both on the web and at their site in Brookville. APPLY ONLINE

NEW Weekend Assembly Position Added!

The work is from Friday to Sunday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. When employees have a 36-hour perfect attendance week, they will be given a four hour, perfect attendance bonus, making each week a full 40 hours a week.

Beverage-Air is dedicated to being the global brand leader in every market they serve. Leveraging their heritage of industry leadership, exceptional product quality, and unmatched innovation, they offer a comprehensive range of refrigeration and food service equipment to meet a variety of industry needs. Their goal is to design equipment engineered for success through exceptional products and excellent service to their customers around the world. Beverage-Air considers their successes as a measure of their own, and relentlessly strive to deliver the best possible solutions to exceed their expectations.

*An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

*If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request a reasonable accommodation as part of the employment selection process, please contact Staci Zug at 814-220-0103

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Supervisor, Clinical Treatment I at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

$2,000 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to clinical staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Develops and maintains employee schedules that provide adequate clinical coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Directs and facilitates treatment-planning reviews

Provides ongoing effective clinical supervision to counselors and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board, plus three years (after obtaining Addictions Certification) of clinical experience in the health and human service profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and three (3) years of counseling experience in a health or human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and four (4) years of clinical experience in the health and human service profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and three (3) years of clinical experience in the health and human services profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health or human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting, and two (2) years clinical experience in the health and human services profession including working one (1) year directly with the chemically dependent.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Aide

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $12.00 – $17.45

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

LPN or RN

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Nurse to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history!

RESIDENTIAL PROGRAM NURSE

JOB DETAILS

Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.54 per hour

JOB SUMMARY

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. The Residential Program Nurse is responsible for the coordination and documentation of medically-related aspects of care for consumers in their group homes.

QUALIFICATIONS

LPN or RN license required.

Prior experience working with G-Tubes preferred.

Prior experience working with individuals with MR preferred.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate, schedule, monitor and attend all medical related aspects of care for consumers.

Meet on a regular basis (at least weekly) with the Residential Program Manager to review changes and ongoing medical issues of consumers and with Director, Franklin Programs as needed

Ensure compliance with medically-related regulations governing residential programs and assist with licensing inspections.

Conduct minor medical treatment for consumers in accordance with medical instructions from PCP/Specialist.

Make weekly and/or biweekly cursory physical check of consumers, according to specific needs.

Monitor and record consumers’ temperature, pulse, respiration, and blood pressure at a minimum of once a month. Weight is monitored when indicated by need or request of physician.

Coordinate all aspects of medication administration.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Benefits include health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan.

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Please send your resume to: hrfr@eastersealswcpenna.org or click on the link below to apply through Paycom

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11386&clientkey=369EACC1E359F3CA5A88E8D3C7B28192

THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana or protected Veteran status.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.