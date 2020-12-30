Clarion County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Additional Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that Clarion County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths as of 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,004 and the death toll is now at 44.

Neighboring Forest County has reported four additional Coronavirus cases bringing its total cases to 299. The death toll remains at 3.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 30, that there were 8,984 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 631,333.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/30/20 – 8,984

12/29/20 – 8,545

12/28/20 – 3,779

12/27/20 – 4,884

12/26/20 – 7,174

12/25/20 – 7,581

12/24/20 – 9,230

There are 6,022 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is availablehere.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 – December 24 stood at 15.1%.

The most accuratedaily data is available on the website, witharchived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, there were 319 new deaths reported for a total of 15,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on theCOVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 53,050 individualswho have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable casesand 639 individualswho have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,254,297 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 52,642 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,587 cases among employees, for a total of 62,229 at 1,468 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be foundhere.

Approximately 19,044 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 30:

96,045 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be foundhere.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Dec. 29:

