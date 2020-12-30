A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain before 1am, then snow showers likely. Low around 29. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

New Year’s Day – A chance of freezing rain before 11am, then rain showers. High near 42. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 8am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.