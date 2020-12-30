Carmen Patrick Caccavo, 94, of Franklin, passed away after a struggle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Meadville, PA.

Born in Franklin on November 17, 1926, he was the son of Joseph Caccavo and Anna (Fonzo) Caccavo.

He married Marlene Cavalline on June 4, 1981, in St. Mary’s, PA, who survives.

After graduating high school, Carmen enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1945. He worked as a B-29 mechanic and attained the rank of sergeant. At age 25, he built his own home.

Carmen worked for Frank Susi and George Grill at Pennzoil as an auto mechanic. He also worked at Cohen Auto Supply. Shaw Industries is where he worked as a maintenance supervisor/tool and die maker for 40 years. He was also a member of St. Patrick’s Church and the Franklin Elks Club.

Carmen took so much pride in his family and doted over his many grandchildren. His face would light up with each visit as his eyes met theirs. He was the family fixer and inventor. He was well known for making the Mercury dime jewelry worn and treasured by many people in the community. Carmen loved golfing, hunting, bird watching, and spending time outside on the porch. His heart knew no bounds to loving as he embraced family, friends, and strangers alike with an open heart.

Carmen is preceded in death by his sister, Grace Potvin; brothers, Vincent and Joseph Caccavo; and his beloved grandson, Nicholas Caccavo.

In addition to his wife of 39 years he is survived by his sister, Pamela Kelch and husband Ralph, his children: Anne Blair, Linda Caccavo, Joe Caccavo and partner Marybeth Howard, Courtney Reynolds and husband Zachary; step-children: John Cavalline and wife, Darcy, Aaron Cavalline and wife Sarah, and Tracy Cavalline-McDonald and husband Joe.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Michael Blair and wife Theresa, Joe Blair and wife Denise, Steve Blair, Lisa Roof and fiancé Mike, Sheila Murray, Nicole Bonnett and husband John, Tiffany Freeborough and husband Adam, Kate Fessler and husband Pat, Tessa Byham and husband Jon, Sydney Rex and husband Blaise, Makenzie Cavalline, Gianna Cavalline, Sawyer Cavalline, Bella Bastian, Talia Cavalline, Victoria Cavalline, Christina Cavalline, Alyson Hester, Rowan Reynolds, India Reynolds; along with his great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Emersyn, Brodie, Carmen, Devin, Sabrina, Cassidy, Mallory, Marshall, Victoria, Ava, Liam, Everett, Freya, Charlotte, Leia, and honorary granddaughter, Madi Burr. He is also survived by one niece, two nephews, and other beloved relatives and friends.

Due to the present restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation shall be private.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, Franklin with Reverend John L. Miller, III officiating.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carmen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Patrick Church Community Food Pantry.

