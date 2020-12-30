Carolyn McFadden, 77, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on December 28, 2020, following an illness.

Born July 11, 1943, in Clinton Township, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Carl and Grace Hovis McGill. She married Richard L. McFadden on August 3, 1963, and he survives.

Carolyn was a graduate of Victory Joint High School. She worked in the banking industry since graduating from high school and retired from PNC as a customer service representative. She also worked at Prathers Insurance Agency as an insurance agent.

While working and after her retirement, Carolyn was a homemaker who loved to bake, cook, and take care of her family. She also enjoyed needlework, especially embroidering and cross-stitching.

In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Lori Weaver and her husband, Regis, of Newport News, VA, and Traci Shoemaker and her husband, J. Mark, of Duncansville; her four grandchildren, Megan Perez and her husband, Steven, of Richmond, VA, Alissa Wyrick and her husband, Cecial, of Savannah, GA, J. Dale Shoemaker of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Leigh Ann Shoemaker of Duncansville; and her 2 great-granddaughters, Aubrey Perez and Brylie Ada Mae Wyrick.

She is additionally survived by her sister, Barbara Searcy of Chapel Hill, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Lewis McGill, Leonard “Pete” McGill, Zane McGill, and Richard McGill; and her two sisters, Shirlee Bell and Marie Shull.

Funeral Services for Carolyn will be private and held at the convenience of her family. A livestream of Carolyn’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 4. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church – 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.