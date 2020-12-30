Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Sproul’s Gingerbread Cookies

It’s not too late to try some of Sue’s delightful gingerbread cookies!

Directions and Ingredients

1. Combine:

1 cup sugar



2 tsp. ginger1 tsp. nutmeg1 tsp. cinnamon1/2 tsp. salt1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

2. Next, add the following ingredients :

1 cup softened or melted butter

1 cup molasses

1/2 cup evaporated milk

3/4 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 tsp. lemon extract

3. Then, add the final ingredient:

4 cups flour, 1 cup of flour at a time, stirring constantly.

(Add up to 1/2 cup of flour, if necessary, to prevent sticking)

4. Refrigerate for a few hours to stiffen.

5. Roll out to 1/4” on a floured surface and cut into cookies.

6. Bake on greased sheets at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until cookie springs back when lightly touched.

