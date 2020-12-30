Hearing for Sligo Man Accused of Head-Butting Woman Set for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next week for a Sligo man who allegedly grabbed and head-butted a woman during an argument at a residence in Sligo.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 24-year-old David James McGiffin that was continued on November 24 is scheduled to resume at 9:15 a.m. on January 5, 2021.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Sligo Borough in late October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 23, a known female victim reported an alleged assault to the Clarion-based State Police.

The assault allegedly occurred on October 21 at a residence in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

The victim reported that she and David McGiffin were having a verbal argument during which McGiffin yelled, “I am going to hurt you” and put both of his hands on her head, then head-butted her, causing an injury to her forehead.

The complaint notes police observed swelling to the victim’s forehead, which the victim stated she received as a result of the head-butt. She also showed police bruising on her upper left arm that was allegedly caused by being grabbed by McGiffin.

McGiffin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 p.m. on October 23.

