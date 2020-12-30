Kathleen “Kate” Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Rd., surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 1, 1942, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen Wolbert. She was raised in Lucinda and attended St. Joseph School.

She married the late Lawrence Beary on October 26, 1963, at St. Michael’s Church, and they lived happily until his death on April 11, 1990. She was later married to Charles “Chick” Miller on June 19, 1992, at St. Michael’s Church, with whom she spent many loving years through her last days.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who worked various jobs at Bilo-Riverside, Clarion Vocational Services, and the lab at Clarion Hospital to provide for her seven children. She was very active in the Catholic church, and she valued spending what free time she had attending a card club with her many friends, gardening around her homestead, and cooking and canning for her family. Above all, she greatly cherished the time she was able to spend with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Chick Miller; her seven children, Diane (Doug) Davenport, Janice (Jeffrey) Yeany, Suzanne (Erik) Smith, Sandy (William) Clark, Jill Keth, Roxann (James) Emigh, and Mark (Emma) Beary; step-son, Dan (Val) Miller; sixteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, James (Joyce) Wolbert; two sisters, Joyce Rapp and Joyce Ann Shaffer; and sister-in-law, Anna Wolbert.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Beary; one grandchild, Kayla Clark; and two brothers, Dennis Wolbert and Richard Wolbert.

Friends will be received at the St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 9:30 to 11 am and Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am with Rev. James Power of St. Mary Church in Crown presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Lawrence Beary in the cemetery at St. Michael’s Church.

As per state regulations for Covid-19 the family asks that safety precautions of social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

