 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kathleen “Kate” Marie Beary Miller

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 @ 09:12 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

image0Kathleen “Kate” Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Rd., surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 1, 1942, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen Wolbert. She was raised in Lucinda and attended St. Joseph School.

She married the late Lawrence Beary on October 26, 1963, at St. Michael’s Church, and they lived happily until his death on April 11, 1990. She was later married to Charles “Chick” Miller on June 19, 1992, at St. Michael’s Church, with whom she spent many loving years through her last days.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who worked various jobs at Bilo-Riverside, Clarion Vocational Services, and the lab at Clarion Hospital to provide for her seven children. She was very active in the Catholic church, and she valued spending what free time she had attending a card club with her many friends, gardening around her homestead, and cooking and canning for her family. Above all, she greatly cherished the time she was able to spend with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Chick Miller; her seven children, Diane (Doug) Davenport, Janice (Jeffrey) Yeany, Suzanne (Erik) Smith, Sandy (William) Clark, Jill Keth, Roxann (James) Emigh, and Mark (Emma) Beary; step-son, Dan (Val) Miller; sixteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, James (Joyce) Wolbert; two sisters, Joyce Rapp and Joyce Ann Shaffer; and sister-in-law, Anna Wolbert.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Beary; one grandchild, Kayla Clark; and two brothers, Dennis Wolbert and Richard Wolbert.

Friends will be received at the St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 9:30 to 11 am and Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am with Rev. James Power of St. Mary Church in Crown presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Lawrence Beary in the cemetery at St. Michael’s Church.

As per state regulations for Covid-19 the family asks that safety precautions of social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.