Linda Stull Masterson, 68, of Franklin left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday December 26, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Jo Masters of Franklin; brother, Frank Masters and his wife Jan Bartosik of Franklin; her sons and their significant others, Joseph Masterson and his fiancé Nanchaya of Thailand, Ryan Masterson and his wife Angel of Polk and Cory Masterson and his wife Sarah of Franklin.

Linda had many grandchildren and great grandchildren: Curtis Masterson and his wife Brittany and their two children Lainey M. Masterson & Carter M. Masterson, Chance Masterson and wife Andi and their daughter Alice Ann Louise Masterson and Cory & Sarah Masterson’s son, Hudson David Hartman Masterson.

She was very proud of her three boys and their significant others. She loved them so dearly. When she wasn’t sharing how proud she was of her boys, she was doing her best to spoil all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Linda really enjoyed shopping at local discount stores such as Good Shepard Shoppe, Salvation Army, Goodwill and others. Her hobbies included playing cards, bowling, yard sailing, and talking with friends.

Linda was a friend of many and she was very well known as the owner of Masterson family Lanes before retiring in 2006.

There will be no public visitation.

A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, which will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit

https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Linda will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Northwest Hospital Foundation 100 Fairfield Drive Seneca PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

