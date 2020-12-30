Marjorie A. Carlson, age 81, of Brookville, PA, formerly DuBois, PA, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

Born on March 25, 1939, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. & Anna M. (London) Carlson.

Margie was a homemaker.

She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois, PA, and attended Living Hope Church in Brookville, PA. Margie had a deep commitment to the Lord.

Margie loved to cook and would make special desserts. She was very devoted to making phone calls and sending cards to family and friends on special occasions and important dates. Above all, she loved to be with her family.

She is survived by 1 sister, Carol J. Snell of Hilton, NY, whom she spoke with daily; 1 brother, William D. Carlson & his wife Vicki of Brookville, PA; 1 niece; 5 nephews; 1 great niece; and 1 great nephew.

She was preceded in death by 1 brother, John Carlson and 1 nephew.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with LaMarr Adamson, CLP officiating.

The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 43 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Living Hope Church, 1025 PA-36, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

