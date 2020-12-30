Nancy L. Shoup, 81, of Marienville, died Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home due to complications related to COVID-19.

Born in Smicksburg on June 15, 1939, she was the of late Irvin and Kathryn Deemer Grove.

She was a graduate of Marion Center High School and IUP with a BS degree in Home Economics.

On September 15, 1961, in Marion Center she married John L. Shoup. He survives.

Until her retirement, she was employed by Penn State University Extension Services as a Home Economist.

She was a member of Marienville First Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Shoup enjoyed quilting and joined quilters at St. Joe’s in Lucinda and Monday nights in Sigel.

Her survivors include her husband, John, and her sister, Carol (Richard) Bosinec.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents, are her two sisters, Linda Ross and Shirley Grove.

Due to current restrictions related to COVID-19 there will be no services held for Mrs. Shoup.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Her family suggests memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.