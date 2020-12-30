Olga Marie Raybuck, 95, a resident of the Rouse home in Youngsville, passed away December 23, 2020, after an extended illness.

Born September 11, 1925, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late John & Catherine Szympruch Fedorek.

Olga was married to Donald Victor Raybuck, who was a Loan Officer for many years in Warren, PA. He passed away on February 28, 2008.

Olga and Donald had also lived in East Hickory for many years in addition to living in Warren, PA.

She enjoyed being around children and her dog.

Olga was preceded in death this year by her son, Jonathan S. Raybuck who had resided in Oil City. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Fedorek and Stella Walerick, and by her brother, Walter Fedorek and his wife Jane.

Because of Covid -19 restrictions, there was no viewing or visitation. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

