Pa. State Police Searching for Missing Boy

ADAMS CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 13-year-old Adams County boy who was reported missing on Tuesday night.

Police say 13-year-old Liam Chase Warner was reported missing from the first block of Second Street in Orrtanna, Hamiltonban Township, Adams County, around 10:05 p.m. The area was extensively searched but Warner wasn’t found.

The 13-year-old was last seen in his hometown of Orrtanna around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

He is approximately 4 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 65 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and red coat, dark blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1 or PSP Gettysburg’s station at 717-334-8111.

