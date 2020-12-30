Jeep Crashes into Tree in Beaver Township, Knox Teen Escapes Injuries

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a Knox teen escaped injuries as his jeep crashed into a tree in Beaver Township on Monday morning.

According to police, the accident happened around 7:18 a.m. on Monday, December 28, on Tippecanoe Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, operated by 18-year-old Davis F. Silves, of Knox, left the roadway and struck a tree causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Silves was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.