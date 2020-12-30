Roberta “Bobbie” (Fife) Bryant of Mystic Park Road, Centerville, died Sunday, December 27, 2020.

She was born to Robert and Edith (Neiner) Fife on December 1, 1932, in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was raised between Erie County and Southern Ohio. She married the late Allen Leroy Bryant in July 1954 and lived most of their 60 years together at their home on Carpenter Road, Townville. They had five boys, Theodore (Ginny Smith) Bryant, Centerville, Timothy (Linda Bartol) Bryant, Williamsport, Frederick (Cindy Drake) Bryant, Mystic Park Road, Jeffrey (Christine Elliott) Bryant, King George, VA, and Dennis (Carole Sammons) Bryant, Columbus, Ohio. She had 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She is survived by three brothers, William Fife, Harborcreek, and Norbert Fife, Erie, and Joe Fife of Carpenter Road, Townville, and a sister, Sylvia Walls of Erie. Her sisters, Mary Lou Thrash, Ethel Potkoski, Nina Campbell and Betty Drozdiel died previously.

Having been raised during the Great Depression and having experienced poverty, foster care, and a children’s home, Mrs. Bryant determined to live her life to help the less fortunate and hosted many people in her home over the years. There was always room at the table for another guest. She was a member of the Townville Baptist Church and taught a preschool Sunday school class for many years. She was a volunteer with recreation, crafts and dinners for the Wednesday evening Baptist Youth Fellowships.

Each summer for decades, Mrs. Bryant joined volunteers from the church to host a youth camp on Carpenter Road. She supported many efforts of the church’s missionary society. She was a Cub Scout Den Leader for Townville Troop 231 for many years and taught crafts at Scouting’s French Creek Council training events. While a scouting leader, Troop 231 established the Townville Fair as a fund raising event. The fair was so successful it was later sponsored by the Townville Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service and is now known as Townville Old Home Days and celebrated every July. While serving in scouting, Mrs. Bryant was awarded the highest leader award in scouting, the Silver Fawn Award.

Mrs. Bryant worked part time in the dietary department of the Townville Elementary School, reupholstered furniture and was a volunteer driver for the Townville Ambulance Service.

Her relationship with Christ was her source of confidence, strength, and hope and her greatest joy was in family fellowship with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 6-8 PM on Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA. Further visitation will be held at 1 PM Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Townville Baptist Church followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 PM. Visitors are encouraged to comply with Covid prevention guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the youth ministries at Townville Baptist Church, 33145 N Main St, Townville, PA 16360 or the Erie City Mission, PO Box 407, Erie, PA 16512.

Gordon B. Garret Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

