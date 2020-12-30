SPONSORED: Try One of These New Year’s Eve Specials from Sweet Basil!
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant is offering several takeout specials on New Year’s Eve!
The following specials will be available:
– Ravioli: Mushroom, Beef, Cheese, or Lobster
– Pierogi or Traditional Lasagna, $12.50
– $10.00 per dozen of Chicken Wings and a discount on Cheese Fries, Loaded Fries, and Onion Rings
– Discounted Pasta that includes your choice of Chicken, Meatballs, Sausage, or Broccoli
– Haddock $13.00: Fried, Blackened or Baked with choice of Potato, Baked, Mashed, or French Fries
– Prime Rib $17.25 with a choice of Potato, Baked, Mashed, or French Fries
– Burgers: Mushroom & Swiss, Taco, Bacon & Cheddar, or Ravioli
– Family Meals: serves up to four people
- Pizza & Wings $28.00
- Large One Topping Pizza
- Medium Garlic Bread Pizza w/Marinara Sauce
- 16 Wings w/Celery & Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Sandwiches & Wings $28.00
- Choice of two Turkey Clubs, Italian, or Chicken Florentines cut into four
- Pasta Salad
- 16 Wings w/celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Create Your Own Family Pasta
- Medium Garlic Bread Pizza w/Marinara Sauce & Salad w/choice of dressings
- Choose Your Pasta: Penne – Fettuccine – Angel Hair
- Choose Your Sauce: Marinara $28.00 – Butter & Garlic $28.00 – Alfredo $30.00 – Vodka $30.00
- Choose Your Add-on: Meatballs $8.00 – Chicken $12.00 – Gruber’s Hot Sausage $12.00 – Shrimp $16.00 – Steak $16.00
Call 814-226-7013 to place your order.
Curbside service is available.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
