SPONSORED: Try One of These New Year’s Eve Specials from Sweet Basil!

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet Basil Outside SignageSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant is offering several takeout specials on New Year’s Eve!

The following specials will be available:

– Ravioli: Mushroom, Beef, Cheese, or Lobster
– Pierogi or Traditional Lasagna, $12.50

– $10.00 per dozen of Chicken Wings and a discount on Cheese Fries, Loaded Fries, and Onion Rings
– Discounted Pasta that includes your choice of Chicken, Meatballs, Sausage, or Broccoli
– Haddock $13.00: Fried, Blackened or Baked with choice of Potato, Baked, Mashed, or French Fries
– Prime Rib $17.25 with a choice of Potato, Baked, Mashed, or French Fries
– Burgers: Mushroom & Swiss, Taco, Bacon & Cheddar, or Ravioli

Family Meals: serves up to four people

  • Pizza & Wings $28.00
  • Large One Topping Pizza
  • Medium Garlic Bread Pizza w/Marinara Sauce
  • 16 Wings w/Celery & Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
  • Sandwiches & Wings $28.00
  • Choice of two Turkey Clubs, Italian, or Chicken Florentines cut into four
  • Pasta Salad
  • 16 Wings w/celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
  • Create Your Own Family Pasta
  • Medium Garlic Bread Pizza w/Marinara Sauce & Salad w/choice of dressings
  • Choose Your Pasta: Penne – Fettuccine – Angel Hair
  • Choose Your Sauce: Marinara $28.00 – Butter & Garlic $28.00 – Alfredo $30.00 – Vodka $30.00
  • Choose Your Add-on: Meatballs $8.00 – Chicken $12.00 – Gruber’s Hot Sausage $12.00 – Shrimp $16.00 – Steak $16.00

Call 814-226-7013 to place your order.

Curbside service is available.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

