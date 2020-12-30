Head Start Staff Formally Recognized at State Level for Work With Children
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start has announced that their A-C Valley, Brookville I, and Brookville II Head Start classrooms have been formally recognized for high fidelity implementation of Universal (Tier 1) Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS).
(Pictured above: A-C Valley Head Start staff, from left to right: Frankie Planker, Kathryn Yeager-Ellis, Ruth Shultz, and Carol Miller.)
The PaPBS Network recognition system annually identifies and publicly distinguishes Pennsylvania’s Program Wide (PW) and School Wide (SW) sites for successful implementation of PBIS. The staff was formally recognized during the 2020 PaPBS Network Celebration that was held virtually on November 13, 2020.
Each fall, PBIS sites across the Commonwealth submit an application in order to be considered for recognition, based on the following criteria:
• In good standing of the PaPBS Network,
• Supported by a PaPBS Network Facilitator, and
• Submitted 2017-2018 annual data as required by the PaPBS Network program evaluator.
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start has been implementing PBIS for the last three years to assist with teaching children positive social and emotional development. Staff with the agency have received in-depth training on the implementation of PBIS.
The agency developed the following goals for the programs:
1. Build a culture of nurturing and positive relationships between staff, family, and children.
2. Proactively teach children social-emotional competencies.
3. Work together to support staff by increasing skills to provide a positive classroom environment.
