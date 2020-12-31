 

SPONSORED: Get a Bottle of White Sizzle Sparkling Wine & 2021 Glass at Deer Creek Winery!

Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Deer Creek 2021SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get a bottle of White Sizzle Sparkling Wine and a 2021 glass at Deer Creek Winery for your New Year’s Eve celebration!

While you are at the winery, stock up on your favorite wine!

deer-creek-new-labels

Deer Creek Winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Order wine online and pick up your purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville …

OR – get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!

– Four Bottle Minimum Purchase;
– FREE shipping when you order a 12-bottle case; and
Click here to find your Vinotype.

Click here to visit their online store.

Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.

Deer Creek Winery - winter scene


