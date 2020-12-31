Two New Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that Clarion County reported two new coronavirus deaths and 17 additional cases as of 12:00 a.m. on December 31.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,021 and the death toll is now at 46.

Neighboring Forest County has reported eight additional Coronavirus cases bringing its total cases to 307. The death toll remains at 3.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today also confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 31, that there were 8,992 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/31/20 – 8,992

12/30/20 – 8,984

12/29/20 – 8,545

12/28/20 – 3,779

12/27/20 – 4,884

12/26/20 – 7,174

12/25/20 – 7,581

There are 5,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,178 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 – December 24 stood at 15.1%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, there were 306 new deaths reported for a total of 15,978 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 54,828 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,265,129 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 53,220 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,730 cases among employees, for a total of 62,950 at 1,470 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,872 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 19,256 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 31:

115,291 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Dec. 30:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

