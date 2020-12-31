A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

New Year’s Day – A slight chance of freezing rain before 1pm, then rain showers. High near 35. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 34. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Snow showers likely before 8am, then rain and snow showers likely between 8am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.