Alice M. Brink, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past several years.

Born July 12, 1930, in Canal Township, Crawford County, Alice was the daughter of the late Claude Emory and Lilian Alice McKay Heffern. She married the love of her life, Glenn Brink Jr. on August 9, 1946, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2012.

Alice was self-employed as a hairdresser for many years, worked as an aide at the Oil City Presbyterian Home, and volunteered at the Head Start in Franklin. She also enjoyed traveling and especially cherished being a homemaker to her family.

She is survived by her son, Darry A. Brink and his wife, Debra, of Franklin; her 8 grandchildren, Nicole (Andrew) Clements, Carrie (Brad) Beightol, Wade (Justine) Brink, Stacia Kroutrompis (Peter), Derek Brink (Carole), Becca Brink, Alex Brink and Tanner Brink; and her 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Melanie Brink of Franklin; her brothers-in-law, Jim Brink of Butler and Richard Brink of MN; her sister, Lois Baker of Daytona Beach, FL.

In addition to her husband, Alice was preceded in death by her step-father, Lee Snyder; her son, Thomas C. Brink; her grandson, Timothy Brink; her 4 brothers, Gordon Heffern, Willard Heffern, William Heffern and Walter Heffern; and her sisters, Mary Lee Jett, Kathryn Lincoln, and Helen Deeter.

A memorial service for Alice will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Cooperstown Presbyterian Church and/or the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department.

To send online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

