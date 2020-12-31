Allen Taube, 80, of Knox passed away at his home on December 28, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born April 6, 1940, in Dubois, Allen was the son of Charles and Jean Taube.

Allen graduated from Dubois High School. He went to USN Radar Electronic School, Massey Technical Institute for radio electronics and Harris Corp. for leadership management training.

Allen served in the Navy as a radar electronics tech operator, he maintained and installed radar, radios and navigation equipment. After serving in the Navy he worked at the Mare Island Naval Station in Vallejo, CA, the Concord Navy Weapons Station in Concord, CA, Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado and Penn Traffic in Syracuse, NY.

Allen enjoyed gardening, bee keeping, and spending time on his amateur radio and US Airforce Military Aux. Radio Station.

In 1998 Allen married Lynne Humes who survives.

Along with his wife, Allen is survived by his children, Richard Taube of Varner, IL, Eric Cooper of Campbell, CA, and Bryan Cooper of San Diego, CA; his grandchildren, Rich Taube Jr., Niklas Cooper and Gabriela Cooper; and his siblings, Marion Grender of Rushville NY, Eleanor Grieneisen of Oveido, FL, and Joanne Clontz of Rochester NY.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve Taube; and two brothers, Thomas and Chuck Taube.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made Tri County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Rt 322, Shippenville PA 16254.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

