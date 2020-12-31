Clarion Hospital Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 cases since their last report.

The previous report was released on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update December 30, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/29/2020: 10,419

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8,802

Positives: 1,487

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/29/2020: 33,021

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 13,870

Positives: 1,800

Hospital Inpatients as of 12/30/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 9 patients. 0 suspected. 9 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

65 patients. 0 suspected. 65 confirmed. 7 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update, BMH reported 2 additional deaths on 12/28/2020 and 2 deaths on 12/29/2020.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

