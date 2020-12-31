Glenda Jean Bell, age 68, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020, at UPMC-Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.

Born January 25, 1952, in Butler she was a daughter of the late Williard E. and Nellie J. Milford Fleming.

She was a graduate of Keystone High School and a member of the Kossuth Faith Nazarene Church.

Glenda married Kenneth W. Bell on June 11, 1983, and he survives.

She was Co-owner and CEO of Ken Bell Trucking.

Glenda was a member of the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club, American Legion, Brotherhood, Eagles, Fryburg Sportsman Club and ABATE.

She enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, baking, and hanging out with her daughter and grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Ken; daughter, Billie J. Runyan and her husband, James, of Shippenville; two grandchildren, Stephen and Taylor Runyan, and three stepchildren.

Glenda is also survived by five sisters: Mabel Stevens and her husband, Tom, of Manchester, Connecticut; Marietta Stover of Cranberry; Anita McLaine and her husband, Rod, of Knox; Mary Jane McKinney and her husband, Paul, of Rimersburg and Rose Bell of Knox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Williard L. Fleming, John L. Fleming, Leroy D. Fleming and James L. Fleming, and a brother-in-law, Butch Stover.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Glenda J. Bell to the Kossuth Faith Nazarene Church, 2695 US 322, Kossuth, PA 16331.

Online condolences may be sent to Glenda’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

