Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday December 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.

She was born on June 29, 1935, in Parker, PA. She was the daughter of Rawlon and Gladys (Yingling) Francisco. Marilyn was married to John Funfer, followed by F. Hunter Silves who both preceded her in death.

Marilyn graduated from Parker High School and worked at Parker Glass Plant for several years before becoming a homemaker. She attended Sligo Methodist Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, baseball, singing and spending time with her family. She had a zest for life and was not afraid to give her opinion to others. Marilyn took care of all those she loved.

Marilyn is survived by one daughter, Tracy Kelly and her significant other Steve Carson of Belvidere Illinois; three grandchildren, Justin Kelly of Butler, Jennifer Simon and her husband Matt of East Jordan, Michigan, and Jamie Kelly of Butler; two great-grandchildren, Abigayle and Samuel Simon of East Jordan Michigan.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five sisters, Lillian McGinnis, Rowena Deal, Martha Page, Rita Fleming, and Mary Huselton; five brothers, Rawlon (Butch), Gerald, Donald, Jack, James, and a great-grandson; Henry Simon, who we know she will embrace and spoil, and also many nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately for the family.

Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

