State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Barkeyville Borough

BARKEYVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Barkeyville Borough on Sunday evening.

Franklin-based State Police say the incident happened around 6:41 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, in the southbound travel lane of State Route 8, near its intersection with the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 80, Exit 29, in Barkeyville Borough, Venango County.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle was traveling eastbound along the exit ramp and failed to stop at a properly posted stop sign. The vehicle continued traveling while negotiating a left turn northbound onto Route 8.

A 2013 Ford Focus operated by 22-year-old Haley R. Criss, of Grove City, was traveling southbound in the passing lane of Route 8. The Ford Focus swerved right into the southbound travel lane of Route 8 in an attempt to avoid hitting the unidentified vehicle; however, the Ford hit the vehicle.

Police say the unidentified vehicle continued traveling northbound on Route 8 and did not stop. The Ford immediately made a U-turn from the southbound travel lane to the northbound travel lane of Route 8. It stopped approximately 50 feet north of the entrance ramp to I-80 eastbound on the overpass northbound travel lane of Route 8.

Criss was using a seat belt and was not injured.

No witnesses were present, according to police.

Hovis Towing assisted at the scene.

