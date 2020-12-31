 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers New Year’s Eve Dinner and Asian Saturday Night Specials

Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-openRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Check out these great specials at Wanango Country Club!

THURSDAY NIGHT – NEW YEAR’S EVE!

Dinner Features:
Served with either Salad or Cajun Corn Chowder

Chef Jeff’s “Good-Bye 2020” Platter – $20.00

Two Herb & Garlic Marinated Pork Chops served with Mashed Potatoes, Sauerkraut, Bratwurst & “Hoppin’ Jeffs” (Jeff’s twist on a N.Y.E. southern tradition.)
Blackened Delmonico & Shrimp – $35.00

12 oz. Blackened Delmonico Steak & Cajun Shrimp served with Potato Wedges, Dirty Rice, & “Hoppin’ Jeffs”

N.Y.E. Red Velvet Raspberry Parfait – $8.00
Layers of Red Velvet Cake, Berries, & Cream

FRIDAY NIGHT – CLOSED!
HAPPY NEW YEAR

SATURDAY NIGHT – ASIAN NIGHT

Dinner Features
Pork & Veggie Eggrolls – $7.00
Served with Sweet & Sour

General Tso’s Chicken – $18.00
“Traditional Tso’s But Better!” Served with White Rice & Steamed Broccoli

Shrimp & Veggie Lo Mein – $20.00
Fresh Vegetables & Shrimp tossed with Noodles in a Garlic Sauce

This Weekend’s Take-Out & Curbside Pickup

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To order please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.

Their new take-out menu is also available.

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
