Timothy S. “Growl” Rearick, 67, of Fairmount City, died early Wednesday morning December 30, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.

Born on February 1, 1953, in Clarion, he was the son of the late James A. and Jean F. (Hoffman) Rearick.

Tim worked drilling gas wells for Toy Drilling, Howard Drilling, and Snyder Brothers.

He was married to Crystal A. (Kiehl) Rearick on September 1, 1973, they celebrated 47 years together. She survives.

He is also survived by a son, Michael T. Rearick and his wife, Angela; three granddaughters, Kaia Lynn Rearick, Brynn Nicole Rearick, and Caylen Ann Rearick, all of Hawthorn; and two brothers, John D. “Jack” Rearick and his wife, Tawna, of New Bethlehem, and Kimball P. Rearick and his wife, Patsy, of Hawthorn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy L. Rearick; and three brothers, Clyde E. “Bud” Rearick, Thomas D. “Tucker” Rearick, and William E. Rearick.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Pastor Bob Ryver and Pastor Curtis Twigg co-officiating the funeral service.

Tim’s wish was to be cremated.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Tim’s memory to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road Clarion, Pa. 16214 or the Hawthorn Area Fire Department, PO Box 125, Hawthorn, Pa. 16230.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.