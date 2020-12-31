 

Rollover Crash Briefly Shuts Down Route 68

Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A5B95271-8A43-41F7-AC45-2272C31F5B63SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Route 68 in Sligo was closed on Thursday morning following a rollover crash.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 8:10 a.m. for a report of rollover accident near the intersection of Colerain Street/Route 68 and Grant Street.

The dispatcher said the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and rolled over.

03C9588C-CD14-4445-A08C-657E84A9E05C

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the accident; however, the dispatcher said no one was transported from the scene.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Rimersburg Hose Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched.

PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said the roadway was closed for a short period following the accident.

The scene was cleared at 9:10 a.m.


