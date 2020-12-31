Rollover Crash Briefly Shuts Down Route 68

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Route 68 in Sligo was closed on Thursday morning following a rollover crash.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 8:10 a.m. for a report of rollover accident near the intersection of Colerain Street/Route 68 and Grant Street.

The dispatcher said the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and rolled over.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the accident; however, the dispatcher said no one was transported from the scene.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Rimersburg Hose Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched.

PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said the roadway was closed for a short period following the accident.

The scene was cleared at 9:10 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.