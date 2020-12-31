WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Freezing Rain Expected

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA1247 PM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Indiana-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Preston-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Indiana, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley

1247 PM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with higher amounts expected in highest elevations.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation should changeover to rain as temperature gradually warms through Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.