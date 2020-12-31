 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Freezing Rain Expected

Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 01:12 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

135118603_3505622262869165_6040080043624298343_oCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
1247 PM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Indiana-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Preston-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Indiana, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley
1247 PM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with higher amounts expected in highest elevations.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation should changeover to rain as temperature gradually warms through Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.


