Willard M. “Bill” Cline, 95, of 1 Longfellow Ave, formerly of 16 East Main Street Bradford, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Bradford Ecumenical Home after a brief illness.

Born September 26, 1925, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Coral (Root) Cline Patterson.

On April 27, 1974, in the First United Methodist Church of Bradford, he married Joyce (Schiefferle) Cline, who survives.

Bill attended Bradford High School until his enlistment in the United States Navy in 1944 during World War II where he served in the Pacific Theater. He achieved the rank of Boatswain 1st Class while serving aboard the destroyer tender USS Hamul. He was honorable discharged in 1946.

He returned to his hometown and began to fulfill his dream of having his own oil production company. He operated as a sole proprietor for over 60 years before incorporating the business in 2013. He remained president of Cline Oil Inc. until his death.

Bill was an advocate for the survival of small oil producers all his adult life. In his early years, he was influential in enacting several laws allowing drilling and oil production within the City of Bradford.

He served as president of Bradford District Pennsylvania Oil Producers Association and remained an active board member of its successor organization, the Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Association (POGAM). Later he served faithfully on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Independent Petroleum Producers (PIPP) for nearly 40 years.

Bill also served as chairman of the Bradford City Planning Commission and organized the Fifth Ward Taxpayers Association which successfully changed the final plans for the Route 219 bypass, saving the home on East Main Street where he lived most of his life. He was a proud supporter and contributor to the Republican Party as well as a Committeeman for 5th Ward.

He was instrumental in forming the original Petroleum Production Training Class at Bradford Area High School in the 1970’s and served on the committee that wrote the curriculum for the course.

In 2005, his company was awarded an Administrator’s Award for Excellence from the United States Small Business Administration. In 2008, he received a commendation from the Bradford City Fire Department.

In 2012, the Pennsylvania Independent Oil Producers recognized Bill and his wife Joyce for their many years of leadership. Bill was also a member of the Independent Petroleum Association of America and the National Stripper Well Association for many years.

In 2014, he received the Colonel Edwin L. Drake Legendary Oilman Award from the Petroleum History Institute. The award was the highlight of his career. It was presented to him by his dear friend, Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson.

Bill loved studying history, especially the Civil War, and was a frequent visitor to the Gettysburg Battlefield. He also loved western-themed movies, especially those starring his hero, John Wayne.

Bill and Joyce attended twenty-five consecutive reunions of the USS Hamul which were held all over the United States. They made many lifelong friends from that group.

Bill was an avid fan of the New York Giants until recent years. He was also loved by his many friends at “Recess” at Tim Hortons before the virus shutdown.

Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce; three daughters, Terri Anne (Donald) Schrubb of Bradford, Susan Cline-White of Fulton, NY, and Mary Jo (Edward) Szewczyk of Harborcreek; and two sons, Willard L. (Brenda) Cline and Mark L. (Rhonda Monroe) Cline, Sr., both of Bradford. He is also survived by 30 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition, he is survived by his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Carol and Dr. David McDougall of Jacobus and Janice and Rolf Daeschner of Erie, with whom he was very close, along with 16 nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; one daughter, Cathy Jeanne Cline in 2011; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Schiefferle in 1979.

There will be a private service for immediate family with Pastor Rick Price of the Bradford Church of Christ officiating. A public celebration of his life will be held this summer when pandemic-laws permit. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in the family mausoleum near the road to Bill’s old Mt. Raub oil lease.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Rig Replacement Fund at the Penn Brad Oil Museum, PO Box 163, Bradford, PA 16701.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

