7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, January 1, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

New Year’s Day – Freezing rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 38. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain, mainly before 4am. Temperature rising to around 42 by 4am. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of freezing rain and sleet after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Freezing rain likely before 8am, then rain and sleet likely between 8am and 9am, then rain and snow likely after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.


