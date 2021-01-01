Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Cheese Quiche

This tasty recipe is excellent for your New Year’s Day brunch!

Ham & Cheese Quiche

Ingredients

1 – 14.1 oz. package refrigerated pie pastry



2 cups diced fully cooked ham2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese2 teaspoons dried minced onion4 large eggs2 cups half-and-half cream1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~Preheat oven to 400°.

~Unroll pastry sheets into two 9-in. pie plates; flute edges. Line unpricked pastry shells with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice.

~Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until light golden brown. Remove foil and weights; bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or until bottom is golden brown. Cool on wire racks.

~Divide ham, cheese and onion between shells. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, salt and pepper until blended. Pour into shells. Cover edges loosely with foil. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

~Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting.

~Each quiche makes six servings.

