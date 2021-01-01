Clarion County YMCA to Re-Open on January 4

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County YMCA will open its doors to the community on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 5:00 a.m. after a three-week closure due to orders by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine. The closure affected all programs and facility use.

The re-opening announcement came on Wednesday, December 30, after a press conference by Governor Tom Wolf.

Along with the opening of the YMCA on January 4, regular programming will resume including water exercise, group exercise classes, swim lessons, child watch services, SilverSneakers programming, and many other classes and programs. All classes and programs will be held, contingent upon sufficient enrollment.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to the Y in the new year,” said Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director.

The facility is re-opening on January 4 at 5:00 a.m., and staff has been carefully planning to reactivate key programs in the safest manner possible.

“We’re following guidance from health experts and local officials to determine the safest way to serve everyone in our community,” said Thomas Spence, CEO of the Scenic Rivers YMCA.

“We’re doing everything possible to ensure our facilities meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety, and we have modified our policies and programs to facilitate safe physical/social distancing practices,” said Spence.

Temporary restrictions that allow the YMCA to remain open will include the following:

– Members must wear masks, except while showering and swimming.

– Youth will be permitted to utilize the gym and pool with an adult family member. Youth 12+ can utilize the Y without a parent present.

– Please bring your own water bottle, sweat towel, and/or shower towel. Water fountains are not in use, except for water bottle filling stations.

– Locker Rooms are open.

– Nationwide Members (from other YMCAs) will not be permitted to use the YMCA until further notice. Local guests are permitted to utilize the YMCA for a fee.

– Cleaning and sanitizing of the facility will occur at regular intervals daily.

– Clorox wipes will be available in the wellness center, restrooms, and lobby area. Extra hand sanitizer is available in hallways. Paper towels have been added to restrooms.

– Some areas and services will be temporarily unavailable.

– Child Watch is open. Masks are required for children age 2+.

– Basketball is permitted in the gym. Masks are required.



At the Y, you’ll always be able to connect with people, improve your health and wellness, nurture your children’s potential, and help strengthen our community.

Rest assured, these changes are temporary.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA is open Monday through Friday 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Clarion County YMCA is located at 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit their website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the “Clarion County YMCA” on Facebook.

