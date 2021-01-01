 

M and B Group to Acquire Bisett Building Center in Bradford

Friday, January 1, 2021 @ 01:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

MandBBRADFORD, Pa. (EYT) – The M and B Group is happy to announce that they have signed a deal to purchase Bisett Building Center in Bradford, Pa.

This acquisition will include all Bisett entities – the True Value store, Stihl store, lumber yard, Just Ask Rentals, the Ready Mix Concrete plant, and more.

“We are very excited about this expansion opportunity and look forward to a long and successful relationship in the Bradford area,” said co-owner Mike Hindman.

DuBrook Ready Mix concrete will now reach from just north of Pittsburgh into New York state with its six state of the art plants located in Butler, Evans City, Clarion, Dubois, St. Marys, and now Bradford.

“2021 here we come. Stay tuned for more information. Happy New Year!”

More information can be found at www.bisett.com.


