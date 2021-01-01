Phyllis R. Himes, age 96, of New Bethlehem, PA, passed away on December 30, 2020, at Edgewood Heights where she had been a resident for several years.

Born August 6, 1924, at home in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Lester R. Reed and Martha Bowersox Reed.

She married E. E. (Smoke) Himes on October 16, 1942, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 1995.

Phyllis is survived by her brother, Glenn Reed; two sons, Gary (Lauren) Himes and Donald (Martha) Haggerty; four grandchildren, Steve Haggerty, Sam (Stephanie) Haggerty. Lisa (Christian) Crabtree, and Shelley Himes; eight great grandchildren, Kayla, Cory, Colleen, Kirsten, Logan, Colin, Kennedy, and Arleigh; and four great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

As a newlywed, Phyllis moved to Pittsburgh and welded on USS LST ships. Returning to the area and raising her family she was employed at numerous places including Sylvania, Rolo, Char-Val Candies, and probably her fondest employment memory was assisting Doctor William McNeal in the delivery room and nursery at the Clarion Hospital. Phyllis volunteered at the New Bethlehem Ambulance Association and New Bethlehem Firemen’s Auxiliary. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem. Phyllis was a true caregiver, always available if someone was sick or needed. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend. Phyllis enjoyed cooking and entertaining in her home.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hilton “Bud” Reed; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Reed and Janet Reed; and a great granddaughter, Addison Smoke Haggerty.

The family thanks all the wonderful caregivers at Edgewood Heights and the Clarion VNA Hospice caregivers. They kept her smiling and comfortable when she became totally dependent on others.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Ronald Kunselman officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to Edgewood Heights, 612 Keck Avenue, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

