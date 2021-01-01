Say What?!: Man Files Lawsuit Over ‘Hawaiian Rolls’ Not Being Made in Hawaii

YONKERS, New York – A New York state man filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls, alleging the company misled him into believing the California-manufactured sweet rolls are made in Hawaii.

(Photo courtesy hawaiianfoodrecipe/Wikimedia)

Robert Galinsky of Yonkers said in his lawsuit against King’s Hawaiian that the packaging prominently features “Hilo, Hawaii” on the front, but the back reveals they are actually made in Torrance, California.

Galinsky said the packaging misled him into purchasing the product, believing the rolls to be made in Hawaii.

