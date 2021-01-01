WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Freezing Rain Expected

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:26 a.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021:

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA426 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Indiana-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Preston-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Indiana, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.

