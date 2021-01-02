Say What?!: Michigan Zoo Seeks Christmas Tree Donations for Goat Food

NEW ERA, Mi. – A Michigan zoo is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays by donating them to be played with and eaten by the facility’s goats.

The Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era said any trees donated will be given over to their herd of over 40 goats for enrichment and nourishment.

