A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Rain showers and snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 4pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. High near 38. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of freezing rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

